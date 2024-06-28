Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of CETEF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.71.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

