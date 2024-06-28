Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of CETEF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.71.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
