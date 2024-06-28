Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$211.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of C$164.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$114,052.65. In related news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$114,052.65. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

