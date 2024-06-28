Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 196.79% from the company’s previous close.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,282 shares of company stock worth $2,551,801. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

