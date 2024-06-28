Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in FedEx by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $295.40 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $296.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,275 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,298. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

