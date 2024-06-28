Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

