Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

