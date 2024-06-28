Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 15,075 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,520 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of General Mills by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 83,565 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

