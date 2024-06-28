Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

