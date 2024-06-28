Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) & Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Head to Head Analysis

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chimerix and Avenue Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chimerix presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 856.02%. Given Chimerix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -25,337.96% -41.32% -37.83% Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -391.98%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Chimerix and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chimerix has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Chimerix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chimerix and Avenue Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $320,000.00 249.03 -$82.10 million ($0.93) -0.96 Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.38 million ($7.88) -0.45

Avenue Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix. Chimerix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chimerix beats Avenue Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors. The company also develops ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for oncology indications; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize TEMBEXA for human diseases other than orthopoxviruses, including smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Avenue Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

