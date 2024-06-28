Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Buy at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

