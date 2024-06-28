Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $445,410.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,456,486 shares in the company, valued at $52,102,068.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.
- On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $138,420.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.
- On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $128,693.88.
Citi Trends Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $32.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
