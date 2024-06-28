Citigroup Initiates Coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

Shares of ZK opened at $20.19 on Monday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

