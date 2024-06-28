Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBS remained flat at $45.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563. Citizens Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

