Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBS remained flat at $45.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563. Citizens Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Bancshares
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.