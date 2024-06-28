City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.70

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 6582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
City Developments Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.
City Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.0523 dividend. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than City Developments
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.