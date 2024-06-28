Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Clairvest Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Clairvest Group stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. Clairvest Group has a 12 month low of C$68.65 and a 12 month high of C$87.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.93 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.