Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,758.17

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,758.17 ($47.67) and traded as high as GBX 4,240 ($53.79). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,240 ($53.79), with a volume of 46,543 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CKN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.86) to GBX 4,500 ($57.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.76) to GBX 4,320 ($54.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($62.79) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clarkson

Clarkson Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Clarkson

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,066.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,772.36.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.69), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($970,442.41). In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.69), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($970,442.41). Also, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.74), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($237,371.56). 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.