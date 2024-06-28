Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $230.69

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.69 and last traded at $229.87, with a volume of 9452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,371,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,019,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,096,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

