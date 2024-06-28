Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $28.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Clear Secure by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

