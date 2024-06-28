Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 3,659,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,812,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

