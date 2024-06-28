Client First Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Client First Capital LLC cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,496. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

