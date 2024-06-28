Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.33.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.86. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.