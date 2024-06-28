Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

