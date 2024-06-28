Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in June

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance
CIBEY remained flat at $1.46 during trading on Friday. 4,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,841. Commercial International Bank has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
