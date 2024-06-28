Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 0.5 %

CMWAY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. 27,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,127. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $86.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

