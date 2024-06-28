Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,898,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 631,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 581,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 664.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,815 shares during the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

