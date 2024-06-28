Conflux (CFX) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $679.23 million and approximately $24.62 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,203.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00640638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00121367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00039120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00278300 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00073320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,015,501,626 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,495,078 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,015,264,307.22 with 4,140,264,292.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17186983 USD and is up 10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $40,208,282.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

