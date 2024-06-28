Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 106.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 365,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 162,692 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 152,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 31,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 31,883,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,096,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

