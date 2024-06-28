Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 2.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,417 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.