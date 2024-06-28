Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 2.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,417 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,438. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.