Congress Park Capital LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 13.5% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.4% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 71,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,037 shares of company stock worth $82,731,018. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

Datadog stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.41, a PEG ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

