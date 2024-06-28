Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,909,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 899,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 96,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 728,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 131,145 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 440,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock remained flat at $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 397,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.15.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

