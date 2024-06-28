Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 21,519 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,120,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,166,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,974,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $542.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

