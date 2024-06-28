Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 479 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.70. 634,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $287.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

