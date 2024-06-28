Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer Sells C$3,768,390.00 in Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00.

TSE CSU opened at C$3,927.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3,741.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3,647.56. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2,585.25 and a 52 week high of C$3,954.35. The stock has a market cap of C$83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 111.5047198 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.378 per share. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSU. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,008.33.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

