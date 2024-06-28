Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.97

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 56097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTNM

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.