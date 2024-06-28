Contrasting Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Osisko Development and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Vox Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Vox Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Osisko Development.

This table compares Osisko Development and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 6.92 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.31 Vox Royalty $12.31 million 10.75 -$100,000.00 $0.01 263.76

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63% Vox Royalty 2.93% 2.76% 2.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Osisko Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

