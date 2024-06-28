Copa Holdings, S.A. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Price Performance

NYSE CPA opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 75,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.