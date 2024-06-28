Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 7,762,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 6,087,751 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.27.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Core Scientific
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.
Core Scientific Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
