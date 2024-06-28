Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,372,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,359 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $39,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324,204,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,728,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRBG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.