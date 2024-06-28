CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. CorVel has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.58.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O'brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CorVel by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

