Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s 10th Largest Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,940,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,539,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,336,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,398 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $849.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,522. The company has a market cap of $376.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $524.63 and a 12 month high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $796.35 and its 200-day moving average is $736.82.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

