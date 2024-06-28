Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

