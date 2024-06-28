Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 97,614 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 146,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,950. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

