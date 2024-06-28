Courage Miller Partners LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSPM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.52. 16,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $283.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

