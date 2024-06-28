Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.95. 3,615,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,470. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

