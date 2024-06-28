Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 162.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. 8,845,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,980. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

