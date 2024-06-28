Courier Capital LLC Buys 1,447 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 300.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.50. 773,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.10 and a 200-day moving average of $277.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

