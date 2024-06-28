Courier Capital LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,456,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 293,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,436,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,820,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,920. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

