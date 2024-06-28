Courier Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.01. 5,895,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,959. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.34. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.