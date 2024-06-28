Courier Capital LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 2,998,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,883. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

