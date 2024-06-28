Courier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,600,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,945,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

